Benzino Reveals What He Would Do To Joe Budden & Eminem In A Boxing Match

Benzino is the type of person who will never forget a feud. Overall, if you cross him, you can expect him to be a nuisance for the rest of your life. In fact, he shares that quality with none other than 50 Cent. If you were to see how Fif has been treating Diddy these days, you would understand exactly what we mean. That said, Benzino continues to be an interesting figure who has been a key builder in the hip-hop world. As the Editor of The Source, his influence was palpable, although it came with its fair share of beefs.

For instance, Benzino and Eminem have been going at each other's necks for years. Furthermore, he has had issues with Joe Budden. This ultimately led to a rant on Instagram Live over the weekend, in which he fantasized about fighting both men in a boxing match. “Sleeves [Stevie J] and 50. My money on Sleeves all day. I know Sleeves will knock 50 out. I’ll knock Eminem out. 30 seconds into the round. Let’s just do it. Let’s get this bag. People want to see it," Benzino theorized. “Shady and G-Unit versus the good guys. If you wanna throw Tony Yayo in there, we’ll get Peter Gunz. If you want to throw somebody else in, we’ll get Sisqo.”

Read More: Cassidy Speaks On Claims That He Ghostwrote Benzino's Eminem Diss

Benzino Speaks

Subsequently, he noted that he would also love to go up against Budden. “I would demolish him. I would beat the shit out of Eminem in a boxing match. There’s no question about it … I would love to fight Joe Budden. I’ll fight Joe Budden for free. I’ll do that for charity. [I can] break Joe Budden’s jaw for charity," Benzino exclaimed. Whether or not he would really beat these two, remains to be seen. However, we doubt we will ever get to see that. Overall, they seem like they have better things to do.

Let us know what you think about a potential boxing match between Benzino, Eminem, and perhaps even Joe Budden, in the comments section down below. Do you think Benzino would win? Do you think Joe Budden and Eminem would even be interested? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

Read More: Eminem Labeled "Rap Elvis" In Benzino's Second Diss Track