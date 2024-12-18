50 Cent Gets Messy As He Reshares A Video Of Benzino Going Through An Alarming Manic Episode

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn via Imagn Images ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 04: TV personality Benzino attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
There's still plenty to come about this developing story.

At this point, 50 Cent may as well start his own gossip page. Right now, there is a concerning video going around on the internet thanks in large part to the G-Unit boss. It involves rapper and former co-owner of The Source, Benzino, appearing to go through a manic episode. There is not a ton of information on the clip right now, but here's what we know. According to AllHipHop, Benzino's girlfriend, Ashley Bell, allegedly recorded and posted the footage of him crying and begging on his knees. A little bit later into it, he grabs a knife and holds it to his throat.

Ms. Bell urges him to try and pull the utensil away from, shouting, "Stop please. Stop..." Benzino then pleads her to call the police. However, she doesn't want things to escalate to that level and she says back, "Give me the knife! I’ll let ’em know you’re calm. I’ll call ’em back." After that, the clip ends, and yeah, it's pretty chilling stuff. Now, this is where 50 Cent comes into the picture. He was the one to reshare the video and it's why it's spreading like wildfire at the moment.

50 Cent Causes Divide With Frightening Benzino Repost

He also claims to have some inside information about Benzino's situation. In his caption, he says, "Benzino caught on video, by his girlfriend Ashley Bell threatening to unalive himself with a knife because she called the cops for him allegedly beating her. 😳" Given that these two have been beefing for years, we are clearly taking this report by Fif with a huge grain of salt.

Fans are pretty mixed on the New York native doing this, with one person writing, "Why y’all blaming 50? This is public footage. Blame the GF for releasing it." Another combats with, "Mental illness is no joke. Some of you are laughing about it but remember this can be someone you love. If not you." Like we said, there's still a lot to unpack, and we will hopefully learn more as time progresses.

