David James, a former personal assistant to Diddy, is wrapping up his testimony today. Per Newsweek, he worked for the Bad Bay Records founder from 2007-2009. He was mostly in charge of keeping his boss' day-to-day schedule in order and allegedly started out making $70,000 a year.
However, the healthy pay wasn't enough to hide how strict the working conditions allegedly were. James testified that when he was hired by Diddy and those at his label an executive allegedly told him per NBC, "This is Mr. Combs' kingdom, and we are all here to serve in it." Moreover, James alleges that he was threatened to be fired if he was too "tired" to work for Diddy.
He also echoed similar things that Cassie alleged during her time on the stand last week. Diddy was controlling every aspect of her life, and that she was afraid to leave because of that.
But earlier today, David James focused more on his personal experience being around the disgraced mogul every second that he was on the clock. Per an update from Hollywood Unlocked, it sounds like he was embracing the party-filled lifestyle and then some.
Diddy Trial Day 7
Prosecutors questioned James about this, and he wasn't shy one bit. "Yes. I was drinking Ciroc, I took ecstasy, I was 'Diddy-bopping'", he said. People online are already getting a kick out of this term, and we can already see the memes and jokes coming.
James clarified the what "Diddy-bopping means adding, "I was vibing."
However, like Cassie alleged during her testimony, James alleges he was blackmailed by the person who was filming these drug and sex-filled parties per Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press.
"We had a videographer who filmed the parties. He asked me, 'Hey Playboy, was that you dancing around at the party?' I said yes and he said, 'I'm going to keep the video in case I ever need it.'"