Diddy's Former Assistant Openly Admits He Was "Diddy-Bopping" On Drugs Constantly

BY Zachary Horvath 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"The Love Album" Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Diddy attends "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
David James, who worked alongside Diddy for two years, first took the stand towards the end of trial on Monday, May 19.

David James, a former personal assistant to Diddy, is wrapping up his testimony today. Per Newsweek, he worked for the Bad Bay Records founder from 2007-2009. He was mostly in charge of keeping his boss' day-to-day schedule in order and allegedly started out making $70,000 a year.

However, the healthy pay wasn't enough to hide how strict the working conditions allegedly were. James testified that when he was hired by Diddy and those at his label an executive allegedly told him per NBC, "This is Mr. Combs' kingdom, and we are all here to serve in it." Moreover, James alleges that he was threatened to be fired if he was too "tired" to work for Diddy.

He also echoed similar things that Cassie alleged during her time on the stand last week. Diddy was controlling every aspect of her life, and that she was afraid to leave because of that.

But earlier today, David James focused more on his personal experience being around the disgraced mogul every second that he was on the clock. Per an update from Hollywood Unlocked, it sounds like he was embracing the party-filled lifestyle and then some.

Read More: Top 50 Best Rap Albums Of The Decade So Far

Diddy Trial Day 7

Prosecutors questioned James about this, and he wasn't shy one bit. "Yes. I was drinking Ciroc, I took ecstasy, I was 'Diddy-bopping'", he said. People online are already getting a kick out of this term, and we can already see the memes and jokes coming.

James clarified the what "Diddy-bopping means adding, "I was vibing."

However, like Cassie alleged during her testimony, James alleges he was blackmailed by the person who was filming these drug and sex-filled parties per Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press.

"We had a videographer who filmed the parties. He asked me, 'Hey Playboy, was that you dancing around at the party?' I said yes and he said, 'I'm going to keep the video in case I ever need it.'"

Read More: Big U RICO Case: The Murder Allegations Involving Rayshawn Williams

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 58.5K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.0K
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 30.6K