The only thing that's as certain as death is 50 Cent making a mockery out of Ja Rule. Their decades long feud has gone more and more digital lately with social media jabs galore. Usually, Fif is the antagonizer and that goes for just about any beef he's got with somebody. This time though, the G-Unit boss is clowning the Murder Inc. affiliate for a corny commercial he participated in a while back.

In a post and delete on his Instagram per AllHipHop, Ja Rule can be seen acting in an over-the-top manner while gushing about the food at Papa Cristo's. It's a Los Angeles based Greek deli and he's doing his best to pronounce the Mediterranean dishes they have to offer. Admittedly, the early 90s-style advertisement that Ja helped put together is quite hilarious and wholesome.

Of course, 50 Cent finds it funny too. However, he's got more ill intentions. "You see what happens when you f*ck with me. Selling gyros. LMAO a southside ninja is not gonna do that. SMH NAH this ain’t it," he captioned his roast. Believe it or not though, despite all of the dirt he supposedly has on Ja Rule, he decided to go back to the same well.

50 Cent Ja Rule Beef

This is second time using this video as ammunition. He shared back in June 2020 with the caption, "This what happens … I’ll have you and your whole label selling gyros." Ja has also already explained the backstory behind the infamous advertisement.

He made it the same year, aka the peak year of the COVID pandemic. He submitted it for a competition show called Celebrity Show-Off but it was made with a goal in mind. Papa Cristo's, like a lot of family businesses, struggled during that time. So, "I came up with this idea that I would do this silly-a*s, cheesy ’80s, ’90s [style] commercial and people will hate on it and try to clown me and it will go viral and of course it did. Half of it is for charity [No Kid Hungry], and Papa Cristo’s gets a lot of free publicity," Ja Rule told Page Six.