JT Once Again Faces Backlash After Newest Nicki Minaj Tweet

For the second weekend in a row, Nicki Minaj found herself grabbing quite a few headlines. This time it had to do with the Grammys which took place in Los Angeles Sunday night. Minaj has racked up 12 nominations in her more than a decade-long career in popular music but has never secured a win. For a moment, that seemed like it might have changed though. During the pre-show livestream that preceded the actual broadcast, they handed out most of the night's awards. That included many of the specifically rap-oriented Grammys.

On the pre-show stage, they announced that the award went to Killer Mike for his song "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS." It was part of a sweep of the rap category that led to quite a bit of celebration from the rapper, though it also resulted in his arrest for a reported physical altercation. The only problem, the Grammys Twitter account posted the wrong winner. They shared a post to social media naming Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice's "Barbie World" as the winner of the award. That mistake has scores of Barbz online claiming the Academy was disrespecting Nicki. That's when City Girls rapper JT once again took to Twitter to discuss Nicki. Check out her newest tweet below.

JT Stands Up For Nicki Minaj After Grammys Post Mistake

"I salute nicki Minaj for not tapping out & still dropping music knowing it’s so many odds against her! It’s big money to end Nicki but it’s a BIGGER God! Keep being you! Your legacy will never be undone!!!! @NICKIMINAJ I love you" JT's newest tweet about Nicki reads.

In the comments, fans unsurprisingly criticized JT again. "You don’t even defend yourself this much" and "Here comes the lapdog" two of the top responses read. She replied to one of those comments trying to defend herself claiming she also supports her own music just as hard. What do you think of JT's new tweet about Nicki Minaj? Why do you think the Grammys tweeted out the wrong winner of the Best Rap Song award? Let us know in the comment section below.

