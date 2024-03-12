JT's Nip Slip On Instagram Live Is Her Latest Wardrobe Malfunction

Being a City Girl isn't always easy, but if there's anyone cut out for the job, it's JT and Yung Miami. The rap divas have been notably pouring their energy into separate creative endeavours for the time being after finally unleashing their joint RAW album last fall. For her part, Caresha is focusing on her Yams Era. Elsewhere, Jatavia is heading out on her first-ever solo tour soon, which she's very eager to share with the world.

Ahead of her first show on March 23rd, the Florida native has been going Live on Instagram to check in with fans. We were certainly happy to see JT's beautiful face this week. Unfortunately for her, that's not all that was on display for those tuning in. As XXL reports, the "Sideways" artist suffered a wardrobe malfunction on Monday (March 11), accidentally flashing her nipple to anyone paying close enough attention.

JT’s Instagram Antics Go Viral

After spending a few years under the scrutiny of the public eye, JT is no stranger to showing more than audiences bargained for. At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards she infamously went viral when the crotch area of her gown was exposed. "I have on black panties, relax!" she tweeted at the time, brushing off the gossip swirling about her online. Regardless, some asserted that they saw more than the fashionista's underwear, despite her total denial.

As embarrassing as it can be to accidentally expose yourself in front of thousands of viewers, JT has no choice but to keep it moving as she embarks on her first solo tour. Femcees are no stranger to harsh critics, and the City Girl had the perfect clapback for haters insulting the venues she'll be performing at this spring. Read all about that at the link below, and if you're seeking out the NSFW clip of JT, it's not hard to hunt down on Twitter/X.

