Blueface Claims He Gets Horny When Men Fight Him

Blueface is someone who is always going viral for one reason or another. Overall, a huge reason for this is the fact that he has a complicated relationship with the mothers of his children. Firstly, you have Chrisean Rock, who he is infamously not with anymore. Secondly, there is Jaidyn Alexis whom he is now engaged to. At this point, it is hard to truly keep up. However, Blue has been able to stay in the news thanks to all of this. He doesn't focus much on music anymore, but the antics keep him thriving.

Recently, he got into some trouble thanks to a concert in Utah in which a fan was invited on stage, only to get stomped. Now, there is an investigation ongoing, and it remains to be seen what will happen to the rapper. Furthermore, there was the whole situation with Soulja Boy, and even Offset. As it turns out, Blue is someone who loves these kinds of confrontations. In fact, there seems to be some sort of weird sexual component to all of this for him. At least that is how he explains it.

Blueface Is An Interesting Person

In the video above, Blueface speaks on how some men get scared when it comes to physical confrontations. However, he noted that when he fights a man, it actually makes him horny. Overall, this is a very bizarre admission. That said, Blue has always been a pretty shameless individual. Having said all of that, this kind of revelation should truly come as absolutely no surprise whatsoever. He likes to stir the pot, and this is one of those things that is going to help him go viral, once again.

