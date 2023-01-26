Hollywood seems like a huge place from the outside. In the land of celebrities, though, nearly everyone is connected in one way or another. Stories of odd star crossovers often come out in celebrity memoirs, as the elite freely spill the tea they’ve been holding onto for years. Such is the case with Pamela Anderson’s upcoming book, Love, Pamela.

According to an excerpt obtained by Variety on Thursday (January 16), the Baywatch alum may have helped Jack Nicholson reach climax during a threesome at the Playboy Mansion – without any physical touch.

“Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” the 55-year-old recalls in her upcoming memoir. “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss.”

Anderson says she was “trying not to look” at the antics unfolding, but “couldn’t help [herself].” As she watched on, the actress “caught [Nicholson’s] eye in the reflection.”

“I guess that got him to the finish line,” she writes. “Because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear.’”

Jack Nicholson is seen on December 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The mother of two doesn’t specify when the sexual encounter took place. She did, however, refer to the evening as “complete freedom.” Speaking to Variety, Anderson openly described her time at the mansion. She said, “It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women. It was really an experience.”

As Page Six notes, the model was obviously something of a Playboy legend back in the day. Her career with the NSFW magazine went on for an impressive 22 years. She was on the cover more times than any other model – her first time being in October 1989.

Pamela Anderson’s First Playboy Cover, 1989 pic.twitter.com/HFkpGasDEJ — Ledgerdary (@ledgerdary_) November 14, 2022

Elsewhere in her upcoming memoir, the blonde bombshell recalls the time Tim Allen allegedly flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Her co-star has since denied the allegations, but regardless, they set the tone for what other tea will be spilled in the soon-to-be-released book.

Read The Santa Clause actor’s response to Pamela Anderson’s claims here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]