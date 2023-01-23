Pamela Anderson says that Tim Allen once flashed her behind the scenes of the sitcom, Home Improvement. Reflecting on the incident in her new book, Love, Pamela, she explained that she was 23 years old at the time.

Anderson writes: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 10: Actress Pamela Anderson arrives at PETA’s 15th Anniversary Gala and Humanitarian Awards at Paramount Studios on September 10, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Allen had likely been referring to Anderson’s work modeling for Playboy. He responded to the excerpt in a statement provided to Variety, denying the allegations.

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” Allen told the outlet.

He was 37 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

On Home Improvement, Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl during the show’s first two seasons. She later left the program to focus on her breakout hit, Baywatch.

Love, Pamela also sees the famed actress discuss her relationship with Tommy Lee as well as their infamous sex tape.

“My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love,” she writes, before adding of the sex tape: “It ruined lives, starting with our relationship — and it’s unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime.”

Pamela Anderson’s Love, Pamela is due out on January 31. Elsewhere in the book, Anderson discusses being a victim of sexual abuse, the paparazzi, and more.

[Via]