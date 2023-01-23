Tim Allen denied any truth to Pamela Anderson’s anecdote surrounding her first day on the set of Home Improvement.

Variety obtained an excerpt from Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela where she described an awkward encounter with Tim Allen. She explained that she came out of her dressing room when she found Allen in a robe. Anderson said that he immediately exposed himself to her before the two laughed it off.

Tim Allen & Pamela Anderson (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly—completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked,” she wrote. Allen was presumably referring to her stint in Playboy. She said Allen told her, “Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

After Anderson’s tale began to gain steam, Allen issued a statement to Variety and said there was no truth to her story.

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said.

Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen during The 73rd Annual Academy Awards – Elton John Ninth Annual Oscar Party to benefit the Elton John Aids Foundation at Moomba in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir is due out on Jan. 31st, 2023. Additionally, Pamela will also share a new documentary on Netflix where she’ll be able to detail her own story including her relationship with Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Hugh Hefner, and other celebrities.

Last year, Hulu debuted the series, Pam & Tommy, which explored their relationship and the infamous sex tape. At the time, she didn’t respond to the show’s success but it seems like her forthcoming memoir and documentary will include her side of the story.

[Via]