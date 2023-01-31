Pamela Anderson is everywhere lately. Ahead of her memoir, Love, Pamela‘s debut this week, the mother of two has been making rounds in the press. Specifically, she’s spilling tea about everything from her iconic role in pop culture to her tumultuous love life.

Previously, excerpts from the book surfaced online revealing just some of the juicy gossip to come. The Baywatch starlet claims that she was flashed by Tim Allen on the set of Home Improvement. She also says she helped a famous actor finish during a threesome at the Playboy Mansion without using anything more than her eyes. Additionally, she also has a documentary on Netflix providing some visual aid to her beautiful storytelling.

One of the most well-known romances in Anderson’s life was her whirlwind marriage to Tommy Lee. As Page Six notes, they wed in 1995 during a trip to Mexico, having only known one another for a few days. According to a recounting in her memoir, the 55-year-old didn’t even know her beau’s last name when they eloped.

“On the flight home, I asked him what our last name was, and he said, ‘Lee,'” she writes. “I said, ‘Oh, I thought it was Tommy Lee … something. Jones?'” Anderson’s next question for the musician was where he lives, to which he replied, “Malibu Road.”

Of course, their decision to wed was undeniably sudden, but the Canadian-born bombshell doesn’t regret her decision. Her mother, however, was less than pleased to have missed out on her only daughter’s big day in a white dress. “She couldn’t believe I had gotten married, cried that she had always dreamed of being at her only daughter’s wedding,” the author recalls.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson during 1999 MTV Music Awards Party at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Anderson admits that it was “definitely out of character” for her to run away with Lee. Still, she maintains that she was “genuinely happy” and “lost in a sea of love” with him. Their first son, Brandon, was born in 1996. His little brother, Dylan, was born in 1997.

By 1998, the famous couple went their separate ways. According to the Barb Wire lead, their marriage fell apart primarily for two reasons. Firstly, there was the sex tape that was stolen and subsequently went public non-consensually in 1995. After that came her ex’s arrest for spousal abuse, landing him in jail for six months in 1998.

“Neither of us could forgive the other, deep down. We just weren’t equipped to get through it all,” she admits. “I loved to see him with his boys, but the four of us together forever was only a dream.”

Besides her own past romantic relationships, in Love, Pamela, the blonde beauty also recalls some of her visits to the Playboy Mansion. She had a very close working relationship with the salacious magazine and appeared on the cover more times than any other model.

As a result, Anderson frequented parties alongside other A-listers. Apparently, she once saw Jack Nicholson in the midst of a threesome and happened to lock eyes with the actor. Read everything Pamela had to say about that here, and let us know if you’ll be reading her memoir or watching her documentary below.

