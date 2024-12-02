DJ Akademiks Goes On Bizarre And Borderline Hateful Rant About Kendrick Lamar's "Auntie Diaries"

Lamar revealed some pretty personal accounts on this "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" track and fans are understandably clapping back at Akademiks.

It's no secret at this point that DJ Akademiks is not the biggest Kendrick Lamar supporter. Time and time again, the hip-hop media sleuth has consistently come to rain on his parade whenever the Compton MC does something of merit. While not particularly jiving with an artist's music is not a crime, this recent rant from Ak is really pushing the envelope in dangerous fashion. Today's topic that's up for contention is Kendrick's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers? Yes, despite the fact that GNX is now his most recent body of work, he's going back to 2022 to find something he disagrees with.

In the clip below, Ak unleashes and goes on a pretty distasteful and disrespectful rant regarding "Auntie Diaries." If you remember, the song delves into a very personal account about an uncle of his who is trans and the overall views on the LQBTQ+ community. Given the meaning behind the song and how sensitive the topic is, Akademiks comes across as bitter instead of funny, which his co-hosts/guests seem to think.

DJ Akademiks Is Off His Rocker With This Kendrick Lamar Take

Overall, he feels that Kendrick needs to hang his hat on these types of issues and talk about them in his music to be relevant. "Kendrick dropped a whole album talking about LGBTQ issues. In the history of hip-hop, when have we cared about that? We don’t talk about it, and now he’s making it a focus. It’s like he’s grasping for topics to sell records."

He also adds, "With all due respect to the LGBTQ community, when in the history of f***ing hip hop have we ever given a f*** about that type of s*** bro? Kendrick couldn't rap about saving black people no more, he start rapping about his aunties a man and that he got fingered." Akademiks even included Donald Trump into his rant, mentioning his nickname "Big 45." "Big 45 is back, and we don’t want to hear about your auntie being a man or any of these other issues for four years. Save it for 2028." Unexpectedly, Ak is currently hearing it from a lot of people online, and it's just a bizarre moment overall.