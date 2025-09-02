August Alsina has addressed the allegations that he groomed his partner, Zu, who recently shut down the idea on social media as well. Fans had claimed that Alsina, who is 32, allegedly began dating Zu, who is 22, before he turned 18, according to Complex.

The latest drama began with Zu sharing a lengthy statement on social media addressing the allegations for the “first and only time.” He wrote: “I’m a grown ass man, with his own mind and free will. I met August when I was already of age, an adult. Aug didn’t even know me when I was 16 or 17…not sure where that came from.”

He continued: “Yea there’s a slight age difference but y’all pick and chooses who to judge when it comes to that. We will have known each other for 5 years toward the end of the year, so he’s speaking in future terms because that’s where we plan to make it.” He concluded: “Hope this clears up any confusion.”

Who Is August Alsina Dating?

As users online continued to remain skeptical and question their relationship, August spoke out in posts of his own on X (formerly Twitter). “Guilty?" he replied to one user. "This word implies that you thought yall held some sort of court or dominion over two grown ass people to be judged for some sort of outcome…. The level of delusion and narcissism yall live in is psychotic! Yall don’t even hold authority in your own life… let alone, MINE! Heal & pay ya rent family!”

He further revealed: “Zu lied to me about how old he was when we first clicked up. Granted, he was over 18… but the fact still remains. & I found out later, upon meeting the family.”