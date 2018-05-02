john travolta
- Pop CultureOlivia Newton-John Dead At 73, “Grease” Co-Star John Travolta & More Pay TributeThe actress leaves behind her husband, daughter, sister, and brother, as well as countless other extended family members and fans.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureQuavo Posts Up With John Travolta On The Set Of His New MovieQuavo may not be working with Jack Harlow on "White Men Can't Jump," but he is working with the "Grease" star on a new project.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJohn Travolta's Daughter Pens Tribute On His First Birthday Since Her Mother's DeathSince his wife Kelly Preston died, he has been raising his two kids alone. By hnhh
- TVSamuel L. Jackson & John Travolta Reunite In Holiday Capital One AdThe "Pulp Fiction" icons team back up. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVKevin Hart Shows Off His New Action Figure For "Die Hart"Live Free, Die Hart.By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureActress Kelly Preston Dies At 57, Says Husband John TravoltaKelly Preston was battling breast cancer for two years.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesJohn Travolta & Nicolas Cage's 1997 Thriller "Face/Off" Gets A RebootAnother reboot to look forward to. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJohn Travolta Admits Pitbull Was His Inspiration To Go BaldJohn Travolta was inspired by a surprising source.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDonald Trump & John Travolta Are 2019 Razzie FrontrunnersDonald Trump finds himself earning a shot at the dubious honor. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDrunk Fan Mistakes Samuel L. Jackson For John Travolta, Asks Him To "Do The Dance"How sway?By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJohn Travolta Dances On Stage At 50 Cent Concert During Cannes Film FestivalTravolta has endless "dad dances."By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotti" Debuts Official Trailer Starring John Travolta As The Infamous MobsterThe life of this infamous criminal will forever be immortalized on film. By David Saric