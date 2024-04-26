Quavo Shows Off Stunt Work In New Movie With John Travolta

Who knew Quavo could do his own stunts? The rapper has shown off his stunt skills in his new flick with John Travolta Cash Out. Quavo shot the movie back in 2022, and the heist action film just released on Friday. It's an action-packed movie, and Quavo shares the screen with movie legend John Travolta in what looks like a big role for the Migos star. Quavo has been in the news recently for his ugly rap beef with Chris Brown. Nevertheless, fans are discussing the rapper who might be an action star now.

The movie Cash Out revolves around Mason (played by John Travolta), a career criminal enticed by the prospect of his biggest heist yet. He teams up with his younger sibling for a bank robbery, but things take a turn for the worse during the heist. The robbers find themselves trapped inside, surrounded by SWAT troops, the FBI, and Interpol. The situation escalates further when Mason's ex-lover and negotiator enters the picture. Quavo's character, Anton, adds to the intensity of the plot with his actions.

Qauvo Does His Own Stunts In “Cash Out”

In the clip from Cash Out, Quavo is behind the wheel. Quavo is evading police with his acting partner Lukas Haas in a thrilling chase sequence. The movie also stars Kristin Davis, Victorya Brandart, Joel Cohen, and many more. Additionally, the movie is available to rent on VOD and will be in select theaters starting today. All in all, the movie isnt getting the best of reviews, but people may be inclined to see it knowing Quavo is in it. Nevertheless, it is cool to see QUavo in an action flick.

Quavo has been beefing with singer Chris Brown. The two have exchanged diss tracks and disrespect over the internet. The feud is so wild that rap figures like Fat Joe say ridiculous things like, “Chirs Brown is the Tupac of 2024.” Additionally, after Brown's diss track levied against Qusavo, rap feud expert 50 Cent said it was a wrap for the Migos rapper. Even Chris Brow’s ex-Karrueche has weighed in on the rap beef. Overall, the vicious rap war between Quavo and Chris Brown might boost Cash Out’s success.

