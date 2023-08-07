Yung Miami Shares NSFW Answer To What She Would Ask Oprah

Late last month, Yung Miami grabbed fans’ attention for her comments about Oprah. In a clip previewing her appearance on Drink Champs, she declared herself “The Black Oprah.” While she was quick to clarify that she did know Oprah herself was in fact also black, it still rubbed some fans the wrong way. Miami claimed that she made the comments because Oprah wasn’t perceived as being black in the same way she was. Now her full episode of Drink Champs is out and it features even more discussion about the legendary TV personality.

In the interview, they ask Yung Miami what one question she would ask Oprah if she had the chance. While she doesn’t exactly give a straight answer, it’s clear what she implies. After trying a few different ways to find a way to phrase her NSFW question she just gives up on it. Despite not actually getting it out everyone on the show knows what she’s trying to say and the resulting laughter is fitting. Fans in the comments, however, didn’t find it as funny. “Terrible interview, I’m tired of caresha trying to be that girl. Oprah would not give her the time of day to ask any nasty questions,” reads one of the top comments. “Stupidity. She can’t even string together a sentence. What an insult to Queen Oprah,” remarks another.

Yung Miami’s One Question For Oprah

Much of the news surrounding Yung Miami recently came from comments she made about the Carlee Russell situation. The viral case got plenty of attention so it’s no surprise that she delivered her own thoughts. “Carlee dead a*s wrong! Ion get it like it’s already hard for black ppl and shit like this just make it harder smh.”

Her comments caused quite a bit of a stir and had people online discussing the double standards she brought up. One of those who chimed in is Blueface’s mother who started a small beef with Yung Miami as a result. What do you think of Yung Miami’s one choice of question to ask Oprah? Let us know in the comment section below.

