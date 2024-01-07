Taraji P. Henson Recalls Asking Oprah For Food, Dressing Rooms On "The Color Purple" Set

During her interview with Gayle King last month, Taraji P. Henson got emotional while reflecting on being underpaid throughout her career. Her comments have since managed to spark a major discussion about gender and racial disparities in the entertainment industry. Countless social media users and peers have chimed in, including Keke Palmer, Chance The Rapper, Boosie Badazz, and more.

She later shared some of the mistreatment she's endured as a Black actress in Hollywood in an interview with the New York Times, claiming that the cast of The Color Purple were given rental cars to get to set. "They gave us rental cars, and I was like, 'I can’t drive myself to set in Atlanta,'" she explained. "This is insurance liability, it’s dangerous. Now they robbing people. What do I look like, taking myself to work by myself in a rental car? So I was like, 'Can I get a driver or security to take me?' I’m not asking for the moon. They’re like, 'Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.' Well, do it for everybody! It’s stuff like that, stuff I shouldn’t have to fight for. I was on the set of Empire fighting for trailers that wasn’t infested with bugs."

Read More: Taraji P. Henson Slams "Dangerous" Decision To Provide Rental Cars To "The Color Purple" Cast

Danielle Brooks Says Henson Was The Cast's "Voice"

Now, a clip of Danielle Brooks sharing how Henson advocated for her castmates has surfaced, in which she reveals that she had to ask Oprah directly for accommodations. According to her, actors weren't given private dressing rooms or food on the set of The Color Purple. Eventually, Oprah heard about this and called Henson, who let her know that something needed to be done. From there, the issues were squared away, but it remains shocking that a group of award-winning actors even had to ask.

What do you think of Danielle Brooks opening up about being on the set of The Color Purple? What about her claim that they didn't have their own dressing rooms or food on set until Oprah caught wind of the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Keke Palmer Responds To Taraji P. Henson’s Comments On Quitting Acting

[Via]