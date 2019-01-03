incident
- MusicJT On Throwing Phone At Lil Uzi Vert: "It Was Never About Another Artist"Many folks theorized that the incident, which went down at the BET Awards this year, had something to do with Ice Spice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsKanye West Visits Police Station To Report Alleged Paparazzi IncidentThe Chicago rapper reportedly alleged that he asked paparazzi to stop taking pictures of him, yet the incident didn't turn physical.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYo Gotti & GloRilla Respond To Oakland Water-Throwing Performance IncidentFrom the sounds of her tweets, the "F.N.F." rapper was paid for a hosting gig, but didn't agree to actually perform for patrons.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsInfamous Flyers Mascot, Gritty, Accused Of Punching Young FanPolice are investigating the matter.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKemba Walker Injury Status Revealed After Scary Neck IncidentCeltics fans were frightened for Walker this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- Movies"Joker" Viewer Spooks Audience By Clapping & Screaming During FilmPatrons at a movie theater in Time Square had a strange experience watching "Joker" this weekend.By Cole Blake
- SocietyColin Kaepernick Reveals A 2015 Police Shooting Sparked His ActivismColin spoke about the incident that started his activism in his cover story with Paper Magazine.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Officially Being Investigated For EDC Festival AltercationThe NFL has already said Elliott won't be suspended for the incident.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentOdell Beckham Jr Commemorates Teen Fan Who Died In An ATV AccidentGood deeds by Odell Beckham Jr.By Aida C.
- MusicEric Holder Reportedly Fired Additional Shots After Nipsey Hussle Taunted HimWitnesses say Eric Holder executed Nipsey's killing in two parts.By Devin Ch
- SportsSylvester Stallone Says He's Worried About Conor McGregorMcGregor has been a heap of trouble lately.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSoulja Boy Tells Tyga "U Wasn’t Invited Fam" Over Floyd's Party EjectionSoulja is building up the hype for the incoming Tyga diss record.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlac Youngsta's Trial Date For "Young Dolph Shooting" Has Been SetBlac Youngsta's will finally go to trial on charges of attempted murder.By Devin Ch
- MusicSlim Jxmmi Furious With Media Coverage Of Bloody Brawl In New ZealandSlim Jxmmi speaks in the aftermath of the bloody brawl in New Zealand.By Devin Ch