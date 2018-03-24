months
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says "Luv Is Rage 3" Will Be Out In A "Couple Of Months"To be fair, they did say they're prone to lying.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Reportedly Been Dating 19-Year Old Devin Haney For MonthsBlac Chyna's new boo, Devin Haney, isn't so new apparently.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMissy Elliott Attributes 30lbs Weight Loss To Purging Soda & BreadMissy Elliott is screaming from the rooftops.By Devin Ch
- GossipWendy Williams Audience Member Says She Saw Cardi B Pregnant Months AgoWendy isn't the only one with the tea.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBlack Panther's "King's Dead" Is Jay Rock's First Billboard Top TenHip hop records continue to dominate the winner's circle.By Devin Ch