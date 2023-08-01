Drake & 21 Savage Cancel Memphis Concert: “Logistically Impossible”

Drake and 21 Savage have canceled their upcoming concert at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. In a statement from a representative for Drake, the rapper’s team explains that it would’ve been “logistically impossible” to put on the show at the venue.

“Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum on August 6th,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, the show is canceled.” Ticketmaster also updated its page for the concert with the message: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake and Rapper 21 Savage perform onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

News of Drake’s canceled concert comes as he prepares for the release of his next studio album, For All The Dogs. At an It’s All a Blur Tour show in New York City, Drake teased that the project will be dropping in just a few short weeks. “Make new friends. If you drink, drink some liquor. If you smoke, smoke some weed. And if you like somebody, like my dad says, keep fucking,” Drake said on stage. “I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some shit. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”

Drake announced the new album in conjunction with the release of his recent book of poetry, Titles Ruin Everything. Drake will continue performing on the It’s All A Blur tour throughout the United States and Canada through October. His next show is Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philidelphia. It’s his second night in the city. On Monday, he brought out Meek Mill for a hometown appearance.

