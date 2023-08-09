Rapper Uses Drake’s “Back To Back” To Diss Netflix In Viral Clip

A rapper who goes by the name, Malcolm Whyz3, has gone viral on social media for dissing Netflix in a remix to Drake’s 2015 song, “Back to Back.” In the track, Malcolm mentions the uptick in price for the streaming service, its new password-sharing policy, and more.

“Fuck yo Netflix and chill you really up next to be killed. I’m really gonna need the answers what’s going on with this bill. Didn’t y’all used to be like $9.99 but I’m telling you right now the price is too damn high,” he raps. “Man y’all used to be cool but lately it’s been a pass. How are y’all a streaming service but still showing its ass. Yeah this the final straw I’m done that’s it.”

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Delivers Keynote Address

“Y’all remove the good shows and we don’t see ’em again. And we can’t even share the password with family and friends,” he adds. Regarding the removal of their best content, Netflix recently made headlines by announcing that its Oscar-winning film, The Power of the Dog, will be leaving the service in the U.K. This decision comes despite the 2021 film being a Netflix Original.

Malcolm Whyz3 Calls Out Netflix

Drake’s “Back to Back” famously served as a diss track aimed at Meek Mill amid their feud in 2015. It arrived after Meek accused Drake of using ghostwriters. “Back to Back” isn’t the only diss song that Malcolm Whyz3 has remixed as of late. He also received attention for dissing Apple for overcharging consumers by using 2Pac’s classic “Hit Em Up” instrumental.

