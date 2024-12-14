Tory Lanez Shares His Most Personal & Heartbreaking Track To Date In The "Lost Tapes" Series

2018 was a gauntlet of a year for Lanez.

Tory Lanez is creating some discourse around his recent verse on DDG's new single "HANDLING BUSINESS." On it, he raps about his one regret on the night of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. "The only one thing I regret on that night, is jumping up outta the pool with Kylie." There he's speaking about the video that was going around the internet of him taking a dip with Megan and Kylie Jenner. Then, he shouts out Drake and backs him amid all of his issues. They used to be sworn enemies, but things have been smoothed out over time. "I be up praying and waiting for the day that n****s come for me the way they did Drizzy / I got the card in the wallet, and big brodie's problems are my problems, so f*** how you feelin' about it / Brodie gone stand on his own, but 2024, it ain’t no fair ones in Toronto."

But this isn't the only release from him this weekend that's getting people's attention. Once again, Tory Lanez has come back with more "Lost Tapes." This week's edition consists of "Honest," a hookup related cut from 2019, and "Losing Friends," a recording from 2018. If you have been following him for a while, or did heavily in 2018, the lyrics may hit a little harder for you. That year, Lanez had lost five friends in various ways with just four months to go. On the pre-chorus, he sounds like he's beginning to tear up while rapping with a lot of passion and emotion. You can check both of them out with the links below.

"Honest (2019)" & "Losing Friends (2018)" - Tory Lanez

Quotable Lyrics From "Losing Friends (2018)":

Yesterday, my n**** E committed suicide
Sometimes I realize in this world, this s*** is do or die
See one of my realest n****s, meet up and barely take no pictures
Where the f*** was I when you took your life, man, like, I should've been with you
And I know we came from [?] but we kept it G, though
Used to pick me up from my apartment, right there on [Lisa?]

