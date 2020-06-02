police chief
- MusicTory Lanez Reportedly Received Letter Of Support From A Police ChiefDespite all of these letters, Tory was still sentenced to 10 years.By Alexander Cole
- GossipAstroworld Tragedy Update: Police Chief Says Security Guard Was Not Injected With DrugsHouston Police Chief Troy Finner corrects his previous statement about an Astroworld Festival security guard being injected with drugs, saying that he was actually hit in the head and lost consciousness, but was never injected with drugs.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Trial: Police Chief Says Restraint On George Floyd Was UnnecessaryMinneapolis police chief testifies in court during Derek Chauvin's trial that the restraint used on George Floyd violated policy.By Aron A.
- CrimeConnecticut Police Chief Charged By FBI With Multiple FeloniesThe Police Chief of Bridgeport Connecticut surrendered to authorities.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsLA Mayor Is Getting Pressed To Fire Police Chief Over Looting CommentsThe Mayor of Los Angeles is facing pressure to fire the LAPD Chief after saying looters have the death of George Floyd on their hands.By Aron A.
- CrimeLouisville Police Chief Fired After David McAtee KillingLouisville police chief Steve Conrad has been fired after the fatal shooting of David McAtee during the city's protests.By Alex Zidel