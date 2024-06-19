23 Brazy Arrested For Alleged Killing Of 10-Year-Old Boy

Brazy stands accused of allegedly killing a 10-year-old boy and injuring a 37-year-old man in an August 2023 shooting in Franklin. Police claim Brazy and three other people went to the latter victim’s house on August 9, 2023, before the shooting broke out. They issued the warrant for her arrest for first-degree murder , attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, threat to burn or damage a building, possession of firearm by convicted felon and discharge of a firearm in a public place.

Police Apprehend 23 Brazy

Robert Bowers with the U.S Marshals Service detailed the arrest to News 3, revealing that they found Brazy at Brookside Square Apartments in Boykins where a relative was hiding her. "Her family member came out, and I heard Drayton's voice from the top of the stairs saying she was coming out, and she came down the stairs and surrendered," Bowers said. He also explained that the case was extra important considering the age of the victim. "On a case like this where a juvenile is involved, it means a little more and you put a little effort into it to give the family some closure," Bowers said. He added: "It feels good. When we spoke last time I told you that the Marshals Service wouldn't rest until Tashawnda Drayton is in custody and we meant it."