Enes Kanter has become an interesting figure over the last couple of years. Originally, he was seen as a political figure within the NBA due to his status in Turkey. Kanter was very vocal about his distaste for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Consequently, there was a warrant for his arrest inside of the country.

Overall, Kanter has become much more political since that time. For instance, he has become a mouthpiece for the Republican party. He is a fixture on Fox News, and he loves to attack liberals and LeBron James. Needless to say, he has found a lucrative career outside of basketball.

Enes Kanter Freedom attend the Algemeiner 50th Anniversary J100 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Enes Kanter Vs. Turkish Government

According to the New York Post, Kanter is now dealing with a whole new problem. He has been hit with a massive $530K bounty from the Turkish government. Essentially, they want him detained and they want to reward the person who captures him.

“I’m not the only one. There are so many innocent journalists, academics, athletes, activists and educators on this list. Now their lives are in danger because of the Turkish government,” Kanter told Turkish Minute. The former NBA star now believes that he is always in danger as numerous people will want the bounty money.

Regardless, Kanter vows to continue speaking out about his beliefs. He isn’t scared to criticize his home country, even if it means putting himself in their crosshairs. For the time being, it is clear that he will remain in the United States.

This is a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

