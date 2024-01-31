Megyn Kelly Net Worth 2024: What Is The Media Personality Worth?

Megyn Kelly, a name synonymous with incisive journalism and a commanding media presence, began her career in a markedly different field. With a background in law, Kelly's initial professional years were spent practicing as an attorney. This legal expertise laid a unique foundation for her later transition into journalism. Her move from law to media was not just a career shift but a complete transformation of her professional identity. This bold decision marked the beginning of what would become a highly successful career in broadcasting, significantly contributing to her reported net worth of $75 million by Equity Atlas in 2024.

Rising Through The Ranks In Broadcast Journalism

New York, New York - May 12, 2016: News anchor Megyn Kelly photographed at Fox News corporate headquarters in New York, NY, May 12, 2016. (Chris Sorensen for the Washington Post)

Kelly's journey in journalism is marked by her rapid ascent through the ranks of broadcast media. Her tenure at Fox News, where she hosted the popular news show The Kelly File, was a period of significant professional growth and visibility. Her sharp interviewing style and ability to handle high-pressure situations distinguished her in the field. This period was crucial in establishing her as a prominent media figure, greatly enhancing her reputation and, in turn, her financial prospects.

Pivotal Career Moves & High-Profile Interviews

MEGYN KELLY presents: Megyn Kelly (R) and Donald Trump (L) during the FOX special "MEGYN KELLY presents" airing Tuesday, May 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by Eric Liebowitz/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Megyn Kelly's career is peppered with high-profile interviews and pivotal moves that have shaped her public persona and financial success. Her ability to secure exclusive interviews with key figures and her involvement in major political events, like the Presidential debates, further elevated her status. These professional milestones not only increased her visibility but also enhanced her marketability, leading to lucrative contracts and opportunities. These achievements played a significant role in the accumulation of her substantial net worth.

Personal Branding & Future Endeavors

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: (L-R) Omarosa Manigault, Marla Maples, and Megyn Kelly attend. The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People In Media 2018 at The Pool on April 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Beyond her journalistic endeavors, Megyn Kelly's personal branding and future projects are integral to her net worth. Her departure from Fox News and subsequent ventures, including her stint at NBC and the launch of her independent media projects, demonstrate her entrepreneurial spirit. Kelly's ability to reinvent herself and adapt to the changing media landscape speaks to her business acumen. Overall, she continues to explore new avenues and expand her media presence. Her influence in the industry and financial standing are likely to evolve and grow further.