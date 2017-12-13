Come Up
- MusicDaBaby Speaks On Not Feeling Entitled Due To His Come-UpHis hard work early on meant that he got used to not getting love, respect, and acclaim for it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicScarlxrd Bears The Cross Of "Anti-Old Heads Worldwide" In The Latest "Between The Lines"Scarlxrd goes "Between The Lines" on his song "Head Gxne."By Devin Ch
- MusicWatch: Shenseea Shuts Down Toronto As She Takes The StageThe crowd's energy was unbelievable.By hnhh
- MusicBeyonce's Father Speaks On Protecting Destiny's Child From R. KellyThe manager had heard some things about the singer that encouraged him to be vigilant.By Zaynab
- ProfilesUno The Activist Says Migos Don't Get Enough Credit In "On The Come Up"Uno The Activist's talks his unique style, his origins, recording process and more in "On The Come Up."By Aron A.
- Music VideosDave East Reminisces About Hard Times In "I Found A Way" Music VideoDave East returns with new "Karma 2" visuals.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Co-Signs G Herbo: "Don't Think I Don't See You On The Come Up"50 Cent shows G Herbo love.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine Claims Next Album Will Feature Drake, Travis Scott & MoreBold claims from the rainbow rapper.By Devin Ch
- MusicSmokepurpp Claims He's The Best Out Of Everyone Coming UpWithout putting anybody down, Smokepurpp claims he's the best among everyone coming up.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWiz Khalifa Used To Intern At A Studio In Exchange For Studio TimeA tale of Wiz Khalifa's come up.By Aron A.