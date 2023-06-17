Dave East is back with a new banger that has a pretty clear message. “Rich Problems” is a hard-hitting new song that delivers exactly what it promises. East goes into detail in the lyrics about the various trapping of money and fame. The song also came with an extravagant new video that sees Dave going all around Abu Dhabi. It’s full of imagery that feels like a perfect back drop for his lyrics about what wealth can do to someone.

Dave East has been releasing music constantly all year so far. He dropped a deluxe edition of his album Book Of David from last year. The record was made in collaboration with DJ Drama and Buda & Grandz. He also dropped TRAP MIAMI II, or at least the first half titled Side A. The project is a collaboration with TutxTut that’s expected to get a full edition later this year. He’s also released a bunch of new singles with artists like WHOISTEVENYOUNG, Uncle Murda, Young Chris, and Ambezza.

Dave East Tackles “Rich Problems”

A few weeks ago East dropped “Clarity Pt. 2” a sequel to his Nipsey Hussle collaboration. He’s also been releasing a series of freestyles over some notable beats recently. The most popular so far has been his take on Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock.” His version of the song featured Nino Man and came attached to a fun looking music video at a party.

Dave East and Papoose had a discussion about fatherhood on a recent podcast appearance. They were both guests on the Listen To Black Men podcast and when the discussion of fatherhood came up they had quite a bit to say. Dave East has two daughters who often come up in the subject matter of his songs. What do you think of Dave East’s new song “Rich Problems?” Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyric:



Тhаt Ноllуwооd ѕhit, І trіеd іt whеn І gоt іnvіtеd

Whеn thеу іn thаt dаrk ѕрасе, Тhеу trу tо ѕоаk уоur lіght uр

Неаdlіnеѕ tаlkіng dоwn оn уоu іn, Lіkе еvеrу wrіtе uр

І mіght јuѕt соnfіdе іn а рrіеѕt, І fееl lіkе ‘Рас іn ’93

[Via]