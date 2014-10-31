horrorcore
- MusicWhat Is Horrorcore? Sounds Of Rap's Sinister SideThe Hip Hop subgenre has given many artists an avenue to express their dark side. By Demi Phillips
- MusicOffset, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Without Warning": An Homage To HorrorcoreThe trio crafted a body of work that extends beyond Halloween season. By Demi Phillips
- MusicCandyman's Undeniable Impact On Hip-HopFrom Tupac, to Kendrick, lyricists have tapped inspiration from the hook-handed urban legend.By Demi Phillips
- MusicHow Three 6 Mafia & Memphis Embraced Horror MoviesMemphis's rap scene played a huge role in the rise of horrorcore. By Demi Phillips
- Music7 Of Hip-Hop's Spookiest Music Videos Of All TimeHip Hop and horror have a long-standing relationship that dates back to the 80s.By Demi Phillips
- Music7 Horrorcore Rappers Who Will Spice Up Halloween PlaylistsSpook out the neighbors with these terrifying lyricists.By Demi Phillips
- Mixtapes$UICIDEBOY$ & Germ Finally Release "DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE"After five years, the horrorcore rappers have released the final installment in their collaborative EP trilogy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songs$UICIDEBOY$ & Germ Say That "My Swisher Sweet, But My Sig Sauer"Relentless flows, record scratching, and distorted synths are all over the latest track from Germ and the New Orleans duo.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentDMX's "Damien" Trilogy Is Pinnacle Hip-Hop HorrorDMX blended horror, morality, and religious turmoil in the masterful "Damien" series. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMemphis Legend Tommy Wright III Adds Dates To "Break The State 2018" TourLil Ugly Mane and Nickelus will join the horrorcore legend on several dates of his "Break The State" tour.By Devin Ch
- NewsLou The Human Drops Off New Track "Play Your Part"Lou The Human delivers his latest track, "Play Your Part."By Aron A.
- NewsLil Wop Is Ruthless On "Pint Of Blood"Lil Wop and Chasethemoney combine for slasher-film inspired cut.By Devin Ch
- NewsYou're Now Tuning in to 66.6 FM with DJ Rapture$uicideboy$ drop longest-title-ever contender "You're Now Tuning in to 66.6 FM with DJ Rapture (The Hottest Hour of the Evening)". By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content10 Horrorcore Tracks For HalloweenHorrorcore is a subgenre of hip hop music based on horror-themed lyrical content and imagery. Check out some of hip-hop's scariest tunes.By Lloyd Jaffe