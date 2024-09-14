SosMula Finally Delivers "SLEEZ RELIGION"

SosMula has been working toward getting SLEEZ RELIGION out for quite some time and now it's finally here. According to Genius, this project has been in the works since August 2022. However, it wasn't until February of 2023 that things would really start to ramp up production wise for SosMula. That was when we would receive the title, we have in front of us today. However, perhaps due to the release of City Morgue's final record My Bloody America in late 2023, SLEEZ RELIGION would be shelved for 2024.

That's when SosMula and his team began to run into some issues with sample clearances and even UMG. Then, in June, he put out the lead single, "SLASHER (PT. 2)", as well as a message to the fans wondering what's been going on with the record. "Label gave me hard dates nothing is getting pushed bakk anymore. Btw I never pushed bakk music my self you gotta be [stupid] if Yu think I’m gate keeping my own s***". Of course, that wouldn't be last of the mixtape's roadblocks, but now it's here and after proclaiming that he "started a new genre", we aren't really hearing much of a differentiation from his previous work. However, there are some bangers throughout the massive 29-song tracklist, so shuffle through it and see what you like with the links below.