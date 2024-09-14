SosMula Finally Delivers "SLEEZ RELIGION"

Sos drops his first project since his departure from City Morgue.

SosMula has been working toward getting SLEEZ RELIGION out for quite some time and now it's finally here. According to Genius, this project has been in the works since August 2022. However, it wasn't until February of 2023 that things would really start to ramp up production wise for SosMula. That was when we would receive the title, we have in front of us today. However, perhaps due to the release of City Morgue's final record My Bloody America in late 2023, SLEEZ RELIGION would be shelved for 2024.

That's when SosMula and his team began to run into some issues with sample clearances and even UMG. Then, in June, he put out the lead single, "SLASHER (PT. 2)", as well as a message to the fans wondering what's been going on with the record. "Label gave me hard dates nothing is getting pushed bakk anymore. Btw I never pushed bakk music my self you gotta be [stupid] if Yu think I’m gate keeping my own s***". Of course, that wouldn't be last of the mixtape's roadblocks, but now it's here and after proclaiming that he "started a new genre", we aren't really hearing much of a differentiation from his previous work. However, there are some bangers throughout the massive 29-song tracklist, so shuffle through it and see what you like with the links below.

SLEEZ RELIGION - SosMula

SLEEZ RELIGION Tracklist:

  1. SLEEZ RELIGION
  2. CONFESSIONARY
  3. SLEEZY BASTARD (SLASHER PT. 1)
  4. CANDY MAN (feat. Kim Dracula)
  5. DEATH DEALER PT. 1
  6. SHARK TEETH (DEATH DEALER PT. 2)
  7. SERGEANT SLAUGHTER
  8. FRED FLINSTONEZ
  9. PATCHED JEANS
  10. THY KOMMANDMENTZ
  11. DEAD PRESIDENTZ
  12. SEX PISTOL
  13. CYDEBORG
  14. PASSPORT TO MAGONIA
  15. KOMMIT UR LIFE
  16. SANTORINI N SPAIN
  17. BOOGIE MAN
  18. SLASHER - PT. 2
  19. SPRAIN-ANKLE
  20. SUPA-SAVAGE
  21. ASSAULT RIFLE FACIAL
  22. SONIC (feat. G Herbo)
  23. STRANGERZ IN BARCELONA
  24. RED GUTZ
  25. BURNING FLAGS
  26. LOST IN MAGONIA
  27. GRIMY-H*EZ (feat. Sematary)
  28. BERZERK-O
  29. IMMORTAL

