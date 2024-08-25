SosMula Unleashes Fiery New Single "Boogie Man"

BYCaroline Fisher30 Views
SosMula Boogie Man Cover ArtSosMula Boogie Man Cover Art
"SLEEZ RELIGION" arrives on September 13.

Despite his City Morgue days coming to an end, SosMula can't be stopped. Currently, the Brazilian American performer is gearing up to unveil his new album, SLEEZ RELIGION. The project is currently slated for release on September 13, fittingly a Friday, and fans can't wait. It'll be SosMula's first solo project since 2022 when he unleashed SLEEZ MACHINE and "Molly Brains."

The album is only a couple of weeks away at this point, but nonetheless, he decided to give supporters a taste of what's to come late last week. He dropped his new single "Boogie Man" alongside an accompanying music video, which certainly sets the tone for the rest of the LP. The lively visual leads with a murder, and ends with SosMula surrounded by candles in the woods, setting anything he can find on fire. The song itself is defined by the rapper’s signature gritty and metal-infused flow and horror themes.

SLEEZ RELIGION will follow the release of My Bloody America, City Morgue’s fourth and final album. He and ZillaKami dropped the project in September of last year after announcing that they would be going their separate ways. What do you think of SosMula’s new song? What about its accompanying music video? Will you be adding “Boogie Man” to your playlist or not? Are you looking forward to his upcoming album SLEEZ RELIGION? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

SosMula's New Solo Album SLEEZ RELIGION Arrives September 13

Quotable Lyrics:

Send 'em body snatchers up in your crib (Ewok, Ewok)
Probably got a dagger up in your ribs (Ha)
Poppin' mollys after, uh, I'm so smiz (Give me that, give me that, give me that)
We gon' probably snatch him up, hide thе kid (Vyoom, vyoom, vyoom)

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
