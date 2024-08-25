SosMula Unleashes Fiery New Single "Boogie Man"

"SLEEZ RELIGION" arrives on September 13.

Despite his City Morgue days coming to an end, SosMula can't be stopped. Currently, the Brazilian American performer is gearing up to unveil his new album, SLEEZ RELIGION. The project is currently slated for release on September 13, fittingly a Friday, and fans can't wait. It'll be SosMula's first solo project since 2022 when he unleashed SLEEZ MACHINE and "Molly Brains."

The album is only a couple of weeks away at this point, but nonetheless, he decided to give supporters a taste of what's to come late last week. He dropped his new single "Boogie Man" alongside an accompanying music video, which certainly sets the tone for the rest of the LP. The lively visual leads with a murder, and ends with SosMula surrounded by candles in the woods, setting anything he can find on fire. The song itself is defined by the rapper’s signature gritty and metal-infused flow and horror themes.

SLEEZ RELIGION will follow the release of My Bloody America, City Morgue’s fourth and final album. He and ZillaKami dropped the project in September of last year after announcing that they would be going their separate ways. What do you think of SosMula’s new song? What about its accompanying music video? Will you be adding “Boogie Man” to your playlist or not? Are you looking forward to his upcoming album SLEEZ RELIGION? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

