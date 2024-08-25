JELEEL! Completes His "FI DI GYAL DEM" Three-Pack With Bouncy New Single "OXTAIL!": Stream

JELEEL! has now completed his Afrobeat/dancehall-inspired singles trilogy, releasing the FI DI GYAL DEM EP on Friday (August 23). Moreover, his new track on this project, "OXTAIL!", continues the catchy, bouncy, and bass-heavy precedent set by the other two tracks, "FIYA FIYA!" and "HIGH GRADE!" Cuts like "SEE ME NOW!" already hinted toward this direction, a sharp contrast from the rage inspiration on previous 2024 singles like "I LOOK GOOD!"
Furthermore, the Nigerian-American artist mixes these styles quite well on "OXTAIL!", pairing Afrobeat bounces and vocal melodies with buzzy bass and an overall thick atmosphere. JELEEL! is as charismatic as ever on the vocal front, and while his lyrics are nothing to write home about, he picks some sticky phrases and references to highlight the song's melodies. Nevertheless, seeing this sonic direction evolve from previous records like "WAHALA!" has been a compelling shift to witness.
We hope JELEEL! has more songs on the way in the near future, and not more scary daredevil accidents like what happened to him at the Nitro Circus this year. After all, his live shows are captivating and exciting enough without a ramp and a tricycle. If you haven't heard "OXTAIL!" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video on YouTube below. Down there, you can also peep some notable lyrics from the cut and the comments section for you to share your thoughts on the new single. As always, stick around on HNHH for more genre-bending and exhilarating music releases around the clock.
JELEEL!'s "OXTAIL!": Stream & Watch The Music Video
Quotable Lyrics
Come with the lightning, temperature rising,
Tantalizing, so enticing,
Gyal wanna bite, wanna fight like Tyson,
Rough like diamond, but you shining