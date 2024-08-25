JELEEL! Completes His "FI DI GYAL DEM" Three-Pack With Bouncy New Single "OXTAIL!": Stream

This adds to JELEEL!'s previously released singles "FIYA FIYA!" and "HIGH GRADE!", a grimy but catchy end to the summer season.

We hope JELEEL! has more songs on the way in the near future, and not more scary daredevil accidents like what happened to him at the Nitro Circus this year. After all, his live shows are captivating and exciting enough without a ramp and a tricycle. If you haven't heard "OXTAIL!" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video on YouTube below. Down there, you can also peep some notable lyrics from the cut and the comments section for you to share your thoughts on the new single. As always, stick around on HNHH for more genre-bending and exhilarating music releases around the clock.

Furthermore, the Nigerian-American artist mixes these styles quite well on "OXTAIL!", pairing Afrobeat bounces and vocal melodies with buzzy bass and an overall thick atmosphere. JELEEL! is as charismatic as ever on the vocal front, and while his lyrics are nothing to write home about, he picks some sticky phrases and references to highlight the song's melodies. Nevertheless, seeing this sonic direction evolve from previous records like " WAHALA! " has been a compelling shift to witness.

JELEEL! has now completed his Afrobeat/dancehall-inspired singles trilogy, releasing the FI DI GYAL DEM EP on Friday (August 23). Moreover, his new track on this project, "OXTAIL!", continues the catchy, bouncy, and bass-heavy precedent set by the other two tracks, "FIYA FIYA!" and "HIGH GRADE!" Cuts like " SEE ME NOW! " already hinted toward this direction, a sharp contrast from the rage inspiration on previous 2024 singles like " I LOOK GOOD! "

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.