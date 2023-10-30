JELEEL! Reveals Extent Of His Injuries After Horrifying Nitro Circus Incident

If you have been following the world of JELEEL!, then you know that he is one of the most energetic artists in the world. Overall, he is a mainstay of the festival circuit at this point. He is constantly delivering some spirited performances, and fans absolutely adore him. Over the last couple of years, he has been consistent with releasing new music. Furthermore, he is someone who is constantly going viral on social media, particularly TikTok.

Recently, however, JELEEL! was going viral on all corners of the internet. Unfortunately, it was for some pretty horrifying reasons. The artist was at the Nitro Circus event in California on Sunday. He tried to do their mega-ramp while on some sort of tricycle. However, halfway down the ramp, he careened off to the side and ended up falling face-first to the floor from a fairly high distance. It was extremely frightening, and fans were left wondering whether or not he was okay.

Read More: JELEEL! Covers Miley Cyrus Classic On “HANDS UP!”

Jeleel! Suffers Brutal Fall

Following the fall, there was all sorts of speculation as to what went down. However, JELEEL! was able to quell people's fears as he took to social media where he offered a relieving message. "I’m good y’all! Appreciate everyone’s concerns, walked out the hospital with a few stitches! Alhumdullilah!" he wrote. The artist looked a bit worse for wear considering one of his eyes was almost shut. Furthermore, the gash on his abdomen looked pretty gnarly. Regardless, he seems to be doing fine despite the height of the fall.

The Artist Responds

Hopefully, JELEEL! takes a bit of a break from being a daredevil. After all, getting involved in an incident like this would certainly act as a deterrent. Let us know what you thought of the stunt, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: JELEEL! Goes Off On Energetic New Single “GFU!”