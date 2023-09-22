JELEEL! Goes Off On Energetic New Single “GFU!”

If you have been paying attention to the underground landscape, then you have probably heard of JELEEL! Moreover, if you are someone who spends a lot of time on TikTok, then you have probably heard of him too. Overall, he is an artist who was able to smash the algorithm and get himself seen. With his large physique and voice that hardly matched his look, the man became an instant head-turner. Additionally, his performances at Rolling Loud have absolutely wowed people thanks to all of the backflips he does.

He recently came out with an album, and fans were impressed with the range of sounds he delivered. Now, JELEEL! is looking to keep his momentum going. In order to build his fanbase, he needs to keep pushing, and he understands that very well. Well, today, the artist came through and dropped yet another energetic banger. "GFU!" is an anthemic track that simply stands for "Get F*cked Up!" Based on the song itself, you will definitely want to do that.

Read More: JELEEL! Covers Miley Cyrus Classic On “HANDS UP!”

JELEEL! Gets In And Out

As you can see from the music video above, the song is very short and sweet. At just one minute and 22 seconds, JELEEL! looks to pack a punch. He clocks in and he clocks out quickly, but he is extremely productive in the amount of time he gives himself. From the production to his vocal runs, he continues to be a leader in the rage music world.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this new JELEEL! track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest projects from the biggest artists in the world. 2023 has been a great year for music, and we will be getting even more great albums, very shortly.

Quotable Lyrics:

Doin' it, Nike the tech, doin' it, I'm finna blast

Shootin' it, I'm finna act, ruin it, n****s is crabs

Cookin' them, I'm in a RAF Simon (What?)

I'm with some bad women (Nice)

Get to the bag, winning (Get 'em, get 'em)

Read More: JELEEL! Changes Up His Sound On “WAHALA!”