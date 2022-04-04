JELEEL!
- SongsJELEEL! Switches Up His Sound "SEE ME NOW!"This is the Nigerian artist's second single of '24. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJELEEL! Is Loving Himself On "I LOOK GOOD!"JELEEL! is always bringing high-octane energy. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJELEEL! Reveals Extent Of His Injuries After Horrifying Nitro Circus IncidentJELEEL! seems to be okay.By Alexander Cole
- SongsJELEEL! Goes Off On Energetic New Single "GFU!"JELEEL! always has fun.By Alexander Cole
- SongsJELEEL! Changes Up His Sound On "WAHALA!"JELEEL! continues to evolve.By Alexander Cole
- SongsJELEEL! Covers Miley Cyrus Classic On "HANDS UP!"JELEEL! is kicking off July 4th the right way. By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesJELEEL! Delivers Impressive New Project "REAL RAW!"JELEEL! continues to display impressive range.By Alexander Cole
- SongsJELEEL! Keeps It Short And Sweet On "WICKED!"JELEEL! continues to showcase his immense talent.By Alexander Cole
- SongsJELEEL! Gets Braggadocious With Armani White On New Single "GNARLY!"JELEEL! and Armani White make an amazing team on "GNARLY!"By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentJELEEL! Reveals His Love For DMX, Talks Rhode Island Origins & More In "On The Come Up"JELEEL! joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of "On The Come Up" where he details his musical influences and how he is one of few rappers from Rhode Island.By Alexander Cole
- SongsJELEEL! & Denzel Curry Drop "SHOTS!"JELEEL! and Denzel Curry join forces on a new track.By Rex Provost
- NewsJELEEL! Drops Wavy New Track, "DELIVER!"The Rhode Island-based viral rap newcomer is building a wider profile and a more diverse sound with this single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsJELEEL! Is Back With More Real Raw Energy On "STONE COLD!"JELEEL! is back with his energetic sound.By Alexander Cole
- NewsJELEEL! Changes Up His Sound On "CLUBHOUSE!" With Mike DimesJELEEL! and Mike Dimes make an unlikely team on "CLUBHOUSE!"By Alexander Cole
- NewsJELEEL! Delivers Raw Energy On New Single "Rain On You!"JELEEL! is one of the most energetic artists we have seen in quite some time.By Alexander Cole