Jeleel! Dabbles In Multiple Genres On "Xistence."

On the outside, JELEEL! come across as wild, energetic, and loud. Additionally, his stunts and burnouts have made in him into a viral sensation. However, the Rhode Island native wants to show that he's more than just the antics and the rage music. Enter Xistence., the latest album from JELEEL! He explains that this LP is to give his fans a more layered look into who he is as an artist and where his musical inspirations come from. In a recent Instagram post announcing the record, he says, "Dropped this independently to bring you the full spectrum of who I am as an artist. I feel like many people assume they know me based on the viral moments, but there’s so much more than that," he begins.
"Being Nigerian, I’ve always loved experimenting with Afro sounds, blending them with dancehall, R&B, and even rage music to create something unique. This project is my way of inviting you into my world, my Xistence." Additionally, on his website it reads, "This project lets you see the rage, the vulnerable, the mellow, and the spiritual sides of JELEEL! That's exactly what listeners are going to get, and sometimes, it leads to some rhythmic and catchy bops. More times than not, JELEEL! is using his auto-tuned vocals to convey these themes and ideas. There are occasions where it works in his favor, and other times it cheapens the moment he's trying to create. Xistence. is not be for the JELEEL! casuals, but the fans who have been following him since the start. If you are one of those, you should have fun exploring his artistic leaps.
Xistence. - Jeleel!
Xistence. Tracklist:
- who is it?
- who am i?
- tie me up.
- flavor.
- massacre. with Bloody Civilian
- dey4u.
- zion.
- combo.
- how many?
- get busy. with BEAM
- shenseea.
- yeah.