Jeleel! Dabbles In Multiple Genres On "Xistence."

The viral sensation wants to peel back the layers of who he is for his fans.

"Being Nigerian, I’ve always loved experimenting with Afro sounds, blending them with dancehall, R&B, and even rage music to create something unique. This project is my way of inviting you into my world, my Xistence." Additionally, on his website it reads, "This project lets you see the rage, the vulnerable, the mellow, and the spiritual sides of JELEEL! That's exactly what listeners are going to get, and sometimes, it leads to some rhythmic and catchy bops. More times than not, JELEEL! is using his auto-tuned vocals to convey these themes and ideas. There are occasions where it works in his favor, and other times it cheapens the moment he's trying to create. Xistence. is not be for the JELEEL! casuals, but the fans who have been following him since the start. If you are one of those, you should have fun exploring his artistic leaps.

On the outside, JELEEL! come across as wild, energetic, and loud. Additionally, his stunts and burnouts have made in him into a viral sensation . However, the Rhode Island native wants to show that he's more than just the antics and the rage music. Enter Xistence., the latest album from JELEEL! He explains that this LP is to give his fans a more layered look into who he is as an artist and where his musical inspirations come from. In a recent Instagram post announcing the record, he says, "Dropped this independently to bring you the full spectrum of who I am as an artist. I feel like many people assume they know me based on the viral moments, but there’s so much more than that," he begins.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.