JELEEL! Is Loving Himself On "I LOOK GOOD!"

While there are a handful of drawbacks to social media and music, you cannot deny that it can help you discover new voices. JELEEL! is someone who has come up in this TikTok era of rappers. The Rhode Island native of Nigerian descent is also a part of the rage rap craze that has been popping off. Artists like Ken Carson, Playboi Carti, Yeat are some of the headlining acts.

JELEEL! is not far off from joining those names as being a face of rage. The 28-year-old is coming off a pretty big 2023. He put out his sophomore project REAL RAW! with features from Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, Chow Lee, and Jaleel. There has not been too much buzz surrounding him since that early summer release.

Listen To "I LOOK GOOD!" By JELEEL!

But, things are off to an energetic start in 2024. JELEEL! has just put out his first track for the new year. It is called "I LOOK GOOD!" and it showcases how much fun he is to listen to. If you are looking for a confidence-boosting vibe, look no further. The track is not saying much, but that is something to expect when delving into rage music. Check out the track with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "I LOOK GOOD!," by JELEEL!? Is this one of his better tracks over the past year? Do you think a new album is in the works? Is REAL RAW! still in your rotation, and if so which songs?

Quotable Lyrics:

I got plenty thots, I got many thugs (What?)

Took so many losses, I got plenty dubs (Nice)

N****s give me dap, baddies give me hugs (Wow)

Got so many options, will I fall in love? (Nice)

All these n****s insecure, you'll never be me

You be rockin' all this ice, but it ain't VVs

