Soulja Boy Hilariously Discovers That Apple Vision Pro Supports Adult Content

Soulja Boy's new toy, the Apple Vision Pro, is quickly turning him into a fan of virtual and augmented reality. Moreover, he recently went live on Instagram to mess around with it for his viewers' pleasure, and some fans might not have wanted to see him discover adult content on the piece of tech. Alas, that's exactly what the Swag 6 rapper did. "'Imagine watching p*rn on this joint,'" he laughed at a fan's comment on the IG Live. "Yo, all your whole photo albums come on here. So imagine the flicks you got in your phone, I was just watching that s**t in 3D like, 'Oh my God!'

"Yo, all your photo albums is right away, it's like an iPhone," Soulja Bou continued. "Hold on, y'all can't see what I'm looking at, right? Hold on. Woah, turn it off, turn it off! Chat, when y'all get this s**t, whatever flicks y'all got on y'all phone, y'all gotta watch that s**t on the Apple Vision. I'm telling you! This look 3D. Nah, this s**t is cr*zy, this s**t is cr*zy. Take a picture of these, man. They laughing. Nah, I just watched a flick on this joint. I'm talking about, this s**t was 3D.

Read More: Soulja Boy Goes Back On Blueface Apology, Still Wants To Fight

Soulja Boy Gets Lewd On Apple Vision Pro

"You can make this s**t fullscreen, I had the whole flick covering the whole room," Soulja Boy went on. "All you could see was me on that going cr*zy! *laughs* Nah, this s**t look cr*zy. They laughing at me, that's funny. Nah, this s**t is f***ing cr*zy, bro, what the f**k?" Of course, this is just one of many antics he's been caught up in recently. The 33-year-old was much more light this time, though, because last time, he had to apologize to Chrisean Rock for insinuating her baby has Down syndrome.

As such, we can't really predict what the "25 Drop" MC will do next on social media. Maybe he will try to discover more ridiculous or notable things to do with the Apple Vision Pro. We'll see what else social media holds in store, and we're sure that we'll get the answer to that very soon considering Soulja Boy's personality. For more news and the latest updates on him, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Blasts Soulja Boy For Dissing Chrisean Jr. Amid Blueface Beef