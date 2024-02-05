Soulja Boy's "25 Drop" Has The Fans Stamp Of Approval

Soulja Boy has never been a lyrical wizard or storyteller throughout his career. However, that is not a bad thing. Not every rapper needs to have those qualities to deserve credit for their work. Listeners go to different artists for different things and it helps make music more diverse. What fans go to Soulja Boy for is party bangers and that is what "25 Drop" has the potential to be. The track appears on the Chicago, Illinois MC's latest record Swag 6.

This is one of multiple mixtape series in his prolific discography. Installments three through six are available on streaming with the third dropping back in 2020. Soulja's Swag 6 is the longest LP out of the four entries, hitting the 20-track mark. "25 Drop" kicks things off and hits you with an immediate wave of nostalgia.

Listen To "25 Drop" By Soulja Boy

"Soulja Boy Tell'em" rings throughout the first few seconds and then the beat comes in. It has a vintage video game feeling with what sounds like a xylophone looping in and out of the production. Impressively, Big Draco handles everything on this track and it pays off. The lyrics are not anything new, but again, that is not what he specializes in. "25 Drop" is all gas and it delivers a good time from beginning to end. Fans agree, flooding the music video comments with things like, "I won’t lie, I don’t know what I was expecting but I’m blown away! This s***is hard AF!"

