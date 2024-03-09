JELEEL! Switches Up His Sound "SEE ME NOW!"

Nigerian American rapper JELEEL! is one of the more energetic artist's in hip-hop. His sound is perfect for big parties and ragers of all sorts. Last year saw him return after a four-year album hiatus with REAL RAW! last May. For 2024, he has already put out "I LOOK GOOD!," which delivers his trademark zany cadence. Now, JELEEL! is back with a follow-up "SEE ME NOW!"

While the Rhode Island native does like to use auto tune in his music, it is used to greater effect here. It is all over the repetitive chorus. However, we cannot deny that it is does have a nice melody to it. Additionally, JELEEL! is going into his high-pitched singing cadence instead of his husky rapping delivery.

Listen To "SEE ME NOW!" By JELEEL!

While it does not sound bad, it is hard to ignore that he sounds like Tory Lanez when he goes into his R&B bag. Again though, it is a vibey tune that is not bad by any means. It just is not as original as his other material. But be sure to support it by checking out the video above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "SEE ME NOW!," by JELEEL!? Is this one of his better songs as of late, why or why not? Is REAL RAW! still in your rotation, why or why not? If so, what songs are you still bumping from it? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Do you think an album is on the way from him?

Quotable Lyrics:

Left me all alone when it's dark out

Watch out, karma come like a monster

Thought you was my girl, you imposter

I just figured it out, you're the problem

I woke up, these haters all f****d up 'cause of me, 'cause of me

I'm the one, creation, see me now, I'm a beast, I'm a beast

