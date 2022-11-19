JELEEL! appears to be on the rise. Firstly, back in 2019, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island rapper released the album Angel from Heaven, a project which moved at a breakneck speed. But the native Rhode Islander first got wider attention with the viral hit “DIVE IN!” last year, and he capitalized on the track’s success by releasing sped up and slowed and reverbed versions.

Now, JELEEL! is back with “SHOTS!”, which includes a feature from Denzel Curry. Of course, the song is loud and distorted, as if predisposed to blow out your speakers. Consequently, JELEEL! himself sounds like he’s recorded by a thirty year old microphone placed under a pillow. Additionally, his vocals are in the upper reaches of his range, as he yells about who he invited to a party.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: JELEEL collaborator Denzel Curry performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 3 on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

“Gettin’ real hot in here / Who let my dawgs in here? / We gon’ set it off in here,” the Rhode Island rapper hollers, encapsulating the feeling of an overcrowded apartment. The post-chorus is perhaps the most catchy part of the otherwise dissonant song, as JELEEL! growls “real raw” over and over and over.

Furthermore, additional party planning makes up JELEEL’s verse, in which he discusses his own entrance to the shindig. “They hear me comin’ in,” he says, and we believe him, as he is yelling at full strength. But, as for any host early in the evening, there is worry about the party’s numbers. “Make sure you bring a friend,” he implores us.

Perhaps one of these friends is Denzel Curry, who additionally enters to deliver his own verse, who leans into the violence behind JELEEL!’s “shots in the air” refrain. “I’ve been revolving around a revolver / Switch on the stick, turn that bitch to a chopper / Most of my blood was surrounded by lava,” Curry raps.

Finally, check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Flip the switch and watch his bitch flop

Mini rocket, rocket, microscopic, turn the beat hot

And they cock it like I’m Davy Crockett, watch it pop

Treat it like the alamode