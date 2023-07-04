JELEEL! is an artist who tends to go viral from time to time. On top of his energetic music, he is extremely talented when it comes to performing. At festivals, he can typically be seen doing all sorts of backflips and stage dives. Overall, this makes his sets appointment viewing whenever you are at Rolling Loud. Moreover, he has been venturing into different genres of music as of late. This has ultimately led to new fans, and at this point, JELEEL! is bigger than ever before.

Today is July 4th and to celebrate, the man decided to bless his fans with a new song. As it turns out, the song absolutely has to do with the National Holiday. However, he went in a direction that a lot of you were probably not expecting. Below, you can find the Spotify and Apple Music streams of this song, which is called “HANDS UP!” As you could have guessed from the title of this article, the song is a cover of Miley Cyrus’ “Party In The USA.”

JELEEL! Covers A Classic

Overall, JELEEL! actually does the song justice. Some people might find “Party In The USA” to be a bit campy. However, the artist has the voice to take on a song like this. He also has that infectious energy to make the song sound fantastic. Moreover, he adds a verse to the song that helps create his own unique spin on the track. Ultimately, a lot of fans are going to be pleasantly surprised upon hearing this cut.

Quotable Lyrics:

Icy, got my J’s on, feelin’ like Miley

Finna lay up this, had to find me

In the back on the trap sippin’ Thai tea

I’m just being honest

Damn, spin that, kick back, slam

I just woke up and I got a new plan

Yeah, ten toes down my stance

Might go in a, might roll in the sand