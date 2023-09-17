City Morgue Is Calling It Quits With Their Final Record Together “My Bloody America”

New York City multi-talents SosMula and ZillaKami are wrapping up their time together. Collectively, they formed the rap and rock duo, City Morgue. As an outfit, they have been putting out music since the latter half of 2018. Their first project, CITY MORGUE VOL 1: HELL OR HIGH WATER, was put out on streaming platforms on October 12, 2018. Since then, City Morgue added two more tapes in that series, with the second installment receiving a deluxe. In between the second and third volumes, they released a project in 2020 called TOXIC BOOGALOO.

All of this hard work has brought us to the first half of September, which is ultimately the send-off for this high-energy pairing. This was confirmed by SosMula back on June 24, 2022, according to Genius. "ZillaKami announced on Instagram that he was on 'probably on his last City Morgue tour.'" The annotation continues, "A leaker on Instagram had also commented that City Morgue is likely disbanding after they owe to Republic Records. On the same day, SosMula had confirmed on Instagram that the upcoming album will be their final album."

While it is a sad day for fans of this genre-bending group, they certainly went all out with a final hoorah. Two of the singles ahead of this project were "Skull & Bones 322," and "HAHA WACO." "Skull & Bones 322" has probably the catchiest tune on the record. This is something you might not attribute to City Morgue's style, as it is very avant-garde. Their blends of horrorcore, rap, rock, heavy metal, and various others are what captivated many who are into the underground scene.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album, My Bloody America, from City Morgue? Is this the duo's best output together? Do you think they are an unheralded combo in the rap scene? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

My Bloody America Tracklist:

Hell (Prelude) Skull & Bones 322 Sauna HAHA WACO Boy in the Box Welcome to the HATMAN FUNNY Counting Casualties (Interlude) Pros Vacant Wicked Locksmith Stupid Games Russian Tide (Epilogue)

