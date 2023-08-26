City Morgue Duo ZillaKami And SosMula Drop “HAHA WACO”

City Morgue, also known as ZillaKami and SosMula, are back with more music together. The duo officially started around 2018 and have been adamant about getting consistent new material out. That is the case once again with their new effort called “HAHA WACO.” If you have not heard of these two before, get ready for a wild ride.

“HAHA WACO” has a haunting production with trunk-knocking bass. There are also elements of horrorcore with the sharp and high-pitched noises at the beginning of the track. They sound as if they were plucked right from the scene from the movie Psycho. Overall, it is in-your-face action from the start and the energy does not stop until the song does.

Who Are City Morgue?

So, who is City Morgue exactly? One part of the group is ZillaKami. He has nabbed some high-end features such as Denzel Curry. He appeared on Curry’s extremely successful 2018 record TA13OO. Kami announced his loud and boisterous presence on the track “VENGEANCE | VENGEANCE which featured JPEGMAFIA as well. It was a wild song on the album that spoke to Kami’s style. SosMula has also worked alongside Denzel on the song “DRAINO” which was on CITY MORGUE VOL 2: AS GOOD AS DEAD. He was born in New York in 1994 and is looking to propel this duo to new heights.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from ZillaKami and SosMula, “HAHA WACO?” Is trap metal a subgenre that will take over rap soon? Are you excited about this upcoming collaboration album from City Morgue? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

They ain’t even see me ’til it’s too late, pop his eardrums

Now, he walk like he in the mud (Yeah)

Write it in his blood, so they knew just who it was (Hey)

Like I was MS, I take machetes, cut ’em up (Yeah)

