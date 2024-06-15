SosMula Raps Like A Man Possessed On "SLASHER PT. 2"

Sos continues to tease "SLEEZ RELIGION".

SosMula, the Brazilian American rapper who has been near the forefront of the horrorcore scene, is back with "SLASHER PT. 2". This is the first solo output from the veteran rapper since 2022's "MOLLY BRAINS" and SLEEZE MACHINE. Last year was centered more around the end of his now former outfit, City Morgue. That of course was a longtime partnership with close friend, ZillaKami. They had a great run together, but like all good things eventually do, it ended. SosMula and ZillaKami did so by dropping My Bloody America in September and it featured tracks like "HAHA WACO" and "Skull & Bones 322".

Now, SosMula is back to being a lone wolf with "SLASHER PT. 2". This is supposedly going to land on a new project called SLEEZE RELIGION, a presumed sequel to the aforementioned SLEEZE MACHINE. The mixtape/album has been hinted at for years to this point, but with no concrete results. However, about five weeks ago, Sos updated his fans, promising that the tape was coming. "No More PushBAKKZ No More PushBAKKZ If Im LYING Im DIEING!!!!!!". Hopefully, that happens soon. For now, though, we have perhaps the first taste of it and it is what you come to expect from him; a zany and animated delivery with grim bars. "SLASHER PT. 2" sees him rapping with a cartoon-like cadence, going all out energy wise.

Listen To "SLASHER PT. 2" By SosMula

Quotable Lyrics:

Bad goth b****, she a white b****, ah, ah (Give me that, give me that)
Pull up star ships like I'm ISIS, ah, ah (Vyoom, vyoom, vyoom, vyoom)
Spray the cartridge with the nitrous, ah, ah (Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo)
Havin' hardships, it's a crisis, ah, ah (No-no, no-no)
I'm the sergeant, Sleezus Khristus, ah, ah (Ewok, Ewok, Ewok)
I'm the sergeant, Sleezus Khristus, ah, ah (Ewok, Ewok, Ewok)

