SosMula
- MixtapesCity Morgue Is Calling It Quits With Their Final Record Together "My Bloody America"This is the duo's last effort together.By Zachary Horvath
- NewsCity Morgue Comes Through For "Volume 3: Bottom Of The Barrel"City Morgue, ZillaKami, and SosMula release their latest project featuring Jasiah.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSosMula Enlists ZillaKami, Fat Nick, Xanman, & More On "13 SONGS 2 DIE 2"SosMula delivers banger after banger on new album "13 SONGS 2 DIE 2."By Alexander Cole
- NewsHome InvasionDave East & Sos Mula link up for the new collab "Home Invasion."By Kevin Goddard