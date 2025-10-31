Kamp Krystl Lake - Album by SosMula

SosMula is known for making energetic rap that pushes the boundaries of the genre, and his new project is a great example of this.

SosMula of City Morgue has frequently dropped energetic rap music that verges into heavy metal territory. In fact, some of his music is downright scary. From the sinister production to the menacing lyrics and aggressive flows, SosMula instills fear in the listener. On his new album Kamp Krystl Lake, SosMula embraces all of those sounds, while also adding a bit of a Halloween twist into the tracklist. This album even has songs with blast beats and blistering guitar riffs. It's an out of control project, and that you should give a listen if you love harcore music.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!