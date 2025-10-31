Kamp Krystl Lake - Album by SosMula

SosMula of City Morgue has frequently dropped energetic rap music that verges into heavy metal territory. In fact, some of his music is downright scary. From the sinister production to the menacing lyrics and aggressive flows, SosMula instills fear in the listener. On his new album Kamp Krystl Lake, SosMula embraces all of those sounds, while also adding a bit of a Halloween twist into the tracklist. This album even has songs with blast beats and blistering guitar riffs. It's an out of control project, and that you should give a listen if you love harcore music.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Kamp Krystal Lake
- Killa Season
- Mr. Anderson
- Kathedral ft. Ricky Hill
- Aaron Hernandez
- Blood of my Blood
- God's Country
- Trench Brazy
- House in the Trees
- Project Baby
- Spiral
- Preacher
- Mercedez Brazy
- Blakk Bootz
- Outlaw Squad
- Circus Roaches