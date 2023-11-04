Jaidyn Alexis Demands STI Test, Detox, And Shower From Blueface Before She’ll Sleep With Him: Watch

Blueface's fidelity has been called into question numerous times throughout his relationship with Jaidyn Alexis. When the California native finally got down on one knee to propose earlier this month, some thought taking such a major move might cause Blue to continue staying faithful to his other half. However, Chrisean Rock has been claiming that they've been intimate in recent weeks. Elsewhere, the 26-year-old was getting handsy with an unidentified woman at a party earlier this fall. Despite all the gossip, Alexis has stood beside her man, though a recent Instagram Live proves that she's setting down some boundaries with him after the latest rumours.

"I like when you talk to me all nasty like that. Save that s**t for the bed," Blue tells the mother of two in the clip below. "I'm sleeping in Journey's room," she quickly replies, sharing her plans to have a slumber party with the pair's daughter. "Shut the f**k up, bro, you really dragging this s**t," the "Thotiana" hitmaker shot back with a laugh before his friend joined in. "So you ain't gonna sleep in the bed with your husband?" the father of three asked Alexis. "Not when you keep talking!" she told her man from off-camera.

Jaidyn Alexis Sets Boundaries with Blueface

After some more teasing from Blue, his first baby mama makes it known that she has expectations before she's willing to share a bed (or her body) with him. "Go take a shower, detox, [STI] test," Alexis lists off her demands while cackling, though the MILF Music founder doesn't seem to take her too seriously.

Jaidyn Alexis' disdain for Chrisean Rock isn't anything she's tried to hide over the years. Still, we were surprised to hear just how upset she got over a call between the 23-year-old and Blueface in audio that was shared on The Jason Lee Show earlier this month. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

