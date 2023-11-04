Jaidyn Alexis Screams At Blueface For Calling Chrisean Rock In Video Shared On “The Jason Lee Show”

Navigating life as a recording artist and co-parenting with one woman is hard enough. Now that he has two baby mamas, things are only becoming messier for Blueface. Last month was a huge month for the "Thotiana" hitmaker's first co-parent, Jaidyn Alexis, as she celebrated her birthday, dropped off her "Barbie" single, and signed a deal with Columbia Records. On top of all that, the couple also sat down for an interview on The Jason Lee Show – a move which Chrisean Rock copied just a few weeks later.

For her turn in the hot seat, the Baltimore kept it real about surviving various forms of abuse, overcoming postpartum struggles, Lil Baby romance rumours, and the potential of having another child with Blue. At one point during her episode, Rock pulled out receipts of Alexis screaming at their baby daddy for calling her, proving that getting pregnant again would cause some serious tension for the recently engaged pair.

Chrisean Rock Shares Messy Fight Between Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis

"She's fighting him because he, I don't know, called my phone," the Baddies cast member told Lee during their chat before passing her cell over. "WHY DO YOU KEEP DOING IT?" Alexis' voice unmistakably blasts from the device. "STOP ANSWERING THIS B**CHES CALLS," the "Stewie" artist screams at Blue, though Rock insists that it was her Cr*zy In Love co-star who's been blowing up her line, and not the other way around.

After putting Blueface's baby mama drama with Jaidyn Alexis on blast, Chrisean Rock has been keeping busy with her son. While kicking off her weekend, the new mother was happy to show how big and strong her two-month-old has grown while also revealing that she's hired help to assist her in taking care of her house. Read more about those updates at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

