The Game Praises Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot," Argues She Beat Megan Thee Stallion In Their Beef

The Game is picking Nicki Minaj over Megan Thee Stallion following their recent exchange of diss tracks. Speaking about the beef during an interview with VladTV, Game argued that "Big Foot" was a better song than "Hiss."

He began: "I like 'Big Foot.' You know what? I like when she said, 'Get on the good foot.' I thought that was like a good punchline." On the song, Nicki raps: "Bad b*tch, she like 6 foot, I call her Bigfoot/The b*tch fell off, I said 'Get up on your good foot'" From there, Vlad brought up Tory Lanez shooting Megan, to which Game responded: "Exactly, or did she? Or did she not? I don't know. I mean, I wasn't there and neither were you." After Vlad reminded Game about "Hiss," the rapper added: "The thing about Megan's Law is, didn't that offend somebody or something?... In rap beefs, if you can keep it about the person, it kind of gives you an edge so I gotta give that one to Nicki."

LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper The Game performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Megan kicked off the feud with Nicki by seemingly calling out her husband, Kenneth Petty, on the song, "Hiss." In doing so, she made reference to him being a registered sex offender. "These hoes don't be mad at Megan/These hoes mad at Megan's Law", she rapped. Nicki fired back on social media with several rants before dropping "Big Foot." Check out The Game's full comments on the feud below.

The Game Speaks On Rap Beefs

Elsewhere in Game's interview with Vlad, he argued that Machine Gun Kelly won his beef against Eminem, amongst other opinions on various hip-hop feuds. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.

